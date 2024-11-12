Can’t access Netflix? You’re not alone (SOPA Images / Getty Images)

Netflix is down right now in the US, according to angry customers who can’t stream movies and TV shows tonight. So, if you haven’t been able to stream to your favorite television as of 6:19pm ET, you’re not alone.

Even the official “Is Netflix down” help page admits there’s a widespread problem. It usually points Netflix customers, paying as much as $22.99 a month for the service, to a live chat to fix any individual issues. Right now, there’s no such chat, and instead, a message in scary red text says, “Wait time for live help is longer than usual.”

Possible Netflix outage fixes

You may still be able to access Netflix from your smartphone, as some customers have reported that mobile devices work. TV and web-based methods of watching Netflix seem to be stifled, but app-based viewing has worked for some users.

We’re now seeing the Netflix outage grow beyond the US and become a worldwide problem. There are a few reports from Europe and South America that suggest that the downtime isn’t isolated.

When will the Netflix outage be over?

There’s no telling when the latest Netflix outage will be fixed, and we’re just here to report that it’s not your television or internet connection. This is all on Netflix.

There have been more than 2,000 reports of Netflix being out for customers in a little over one hour, according to outage tracker Down Detector. There’s some good news: As of writing this breaking news article, other services like Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Max, and Apple TV+ all seem to be streaming without issues.

We’ll continue to monitor when Netflix is back. I haven’t finished the end of that new Martha Stewart documentary, and now that may have to wait for another day.