(Credit: Polyphony Digital)

🆓 Sony is launching a free-to-play version of Gran Turismo 7

🆕 It’s aimed at newcomers to the series

🥇 Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best PS5 games

📆 My First Gran Turismo launches on December 6 on PS5 and PS4

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best PS5 games for Sony’s system, but developer Polyphony Digital is launching a new, more approachable version of its excellent driving simulator.

My First Gran Turismo is a free-to-play, condensed version of Gran Turismo 7, which lets anyone get behind the wheel and master the essentials of driving. You’ll be able to complete license tests that will teach you how to corner, brake and speed up at the right time.

Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi hopes the game will let “users build confidence one lap at a time” and presumably upgrade to the full GT experience if they enjoy it.

Along with three license tests, My First Gran Turismo also includes three Music Rally stages, three Race Events, Three Time Trials, and the option to complete Practice Runs. There are 18 unique cars to drive, and players will visit iconic tracks such as Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit. Surprisingly, My First Gran Turismo also includes full PlayStation VR2 support.

My First Gran Turismo launches on December 6 for PS5 and PS4. It’s worth downloading if you’ve never played a Gran Turismo game and want to try out Sony’s premier racing sim for yourself.

Up next: PSVR 2 could get a game changing update to rival the Meta Quest 3

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.