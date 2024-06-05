👉 The MSI MEG Vision X AI is a gaming PC with an AI touchscreen

⚙️ MSI AI Engine can tweak PC settings on the fly for you

🖌️ AI Artist x MSI Chat application lets you ask questions and generate images

🤖 This is the first example of what an Nvidia RTX-powered AI PC can do

MSI has introduced the world’s first AI gaming PC and it has a freaking touchscreen on it too.

Meet the MSI MEG Vision X AI, it’s a fully loaded gaming PC paired with an AI touchscreen called the “Human Machine Interface.” This screen gives you system information at a glance including temperatures and clock speeds. You can also tap between power modes and the MSI AI Engine will automatically switch performance, lighting effects, and more settings for you.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Beyond that, the MSI MEG Vision X AI can perform some more serious AI tasks through the AI Artist x MSI Chat application. It’s a relatively simple chatbot application and you can ask it questions, but most of the answers pertained to MSI laptops and PCs since the dataset MSI loaded it up with was just information on those said products.

More impressively, you could ask it to create an image of a dragon or a cat, and MSI’s AI Artist was able to spit out a relatively accurate image in just a few seconds. Unfortunately, it was still limited as I asked it to draw me an image of MSI’s infamous Lucky red dragon mascot, and it produced an image of a green dragon.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Now what’s most impressive about the AI Artist x MSI Chat application is it’s entirely powered by its onboard Nvidia RTX graphics card – instead of one of the new AI-focused processors from Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm. It’s the first real-life instance of a Nvidia RTX-powered AI PC we’ve seen in the flesh after Nvidia just promised such machines were coming soon.

It’s a pretty bare start, but we’re hoping it’ll be this easy to integrate AI into any laptop or PC equipped with Nvidia RTX graphics.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.