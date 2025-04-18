📱 Motorola’s next Razr phone just leaked again

👀 A new “Ultra” model has popped up in fresh renders

📸 The phone reportedly has a 7-inch screen and upgraded cameras

🌈 It also seems to come in some unique colors and finishes

📅 We expect the device to be unveiled on April 24

Motorola is making an announcement next week, and it looks like one of the devices it plans to unveil has surfaced in a huge leak. The Razr Ultra (a.k.a. Razr 60 Ultra, in other markets) has been detailed in a report from 91Mobiles, showcasing its design and a long list of specs that, compared to last year’s high-end Razr Plus, seems to boast a number of big upgrades.

Moto Razr ‘Ultra’ leaks

📱 An even bigger screen. According to 91Mobiles, the mysterious Razr Ultra will come with a larger 7-inch folding screen, up a tenth of an inch compared to last year’s Razr Plus. The cover screen will reportedly remain 4 inches. Both panels will be OLED and come with 165Hz refresh rates, as well as higher peak brightness (4,500 nits on the folding screen, 3,000 nits on the cover).

🏎️ 2025 specs, as expected. Like any good 2025 flagship, it seems like the Razr Ultra will come with a slew of powerful specs. That includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a huge (for a foldable) 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging. It’s also rumored to come with 30W wireless charging.

📸 Upgraded cameras. Motorola seems to be swapping the telephoto camera for an ultra-wide 50MP sensor on the Razr Ultra, while the 50MP main camera will stick around. The selfie camera is also expected to jump from 32MP to 50MP.

✨ Premium finishes? The leaked image that 91Mobiles includes in its report seems to indicate that the Razr Ultra will come with a few premium finishes. This includes a wooden finish and some snazzy colorways like magenta and a dark, forest-like green.

🤖 Android 15, good connectivity, and a light weight. The report also mentions that the Razr Ultra will be powered by Android 15 at launch. It’s also expected to come with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C port for charging. The phone is also listed as weighing 199 grams, so it’ll be nice and light.

📲 We know about the AI. Motorola’s teaser for its announcement next week mentioned that the new Razr phones will focus on AI, and a report from Bloomberg revealed the company is partnering with Perplexity AI to make it happen. It’ll allow for a smart experience across the system with support for more granular commands and natural language responses.

📅 We’ll know more next week. April 24 is right around the corner, which is when we expect to find out everything there is to know about the new Razr Ultra. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.