🐰 Buck and the Cursed Cartridge, featuring GameStop mascot Buck the Bunny, is now available for the ModRetro Chromatic for $44.99

🐊 Croc: 25th Anniversary Edition, an updated version of the 1997 classic, is available for pre-order and ships in December for $44.99

🙌 Both games come with a charm, a collectible box, and a full-color manual

👍 With these additions, there are now 21 ModRetro Chromatic games, and the device also supports original Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles

Get the ModRetro Chromatic

ModRetro Chromatic games

ModRetro Chromatic at GameStop

ModRetro Chromatic games at GameStop

Calling all retro gamers – the library of ModRetro Chromatic games is growing again with two new titles.

Available today, Buck and the Cursed Cartridge features GameStop mascot Buck the Bunny in his playable debut.

Buck and the Cursed Cartridge is a fast-paced run-and-gun platformer for the ModRetro Chromatic, and features tough bosses, unlockable minigames, and hidden collectibles. It costs $44.99.

(Credit: ModRetro/GameStop)

Also available for pre-order today and shipping in December, Croc: 25th Anniversary Edition brings the classic side-scrolling platformer back for a new generation of players. Originally released in 1997, Croc: 25th Anniversary features upgraded controls and a new save function. Like Buck and the Cursed Cartridge, it’s priced at $44.99.

Both games feature a cute charm that can be attached to your ModRetro Chromatic, a collectable cardboard retail box, and full-color manual.

(Credit: ModRetro)

Buck and the Cursed Cartridge and Croc: 25th Anniversary joins the recent releases of Rayman, and Asteroids, Centipede and Super Breakout as part of the Atari 90s Rewind Collection. It means there are now 21 ModRetro Chromatic games to enjoy, and the handheld is also compatible with original Game Boy and Game Boy Color games.

In my ModRetro Chromatic review, I said: “If you have even the smallest fondness for the Game Boy or Game Boy Color, you owe it to yourself (and your inner child) to get a ModRetro Chromatic. It’s that damn good and something that I will enjoy for a long, long time. I can’t wait to see what ModRetro delivers with the M64, but can we also get a Game Boy Advance, please?”

Up next: Best ModRetro Chromatic games: pick up these pocket-sized titles today

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.