Microsoft finally revealed the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price on September 25, as pre-orders went live for the long-awaited handheld.

However, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X was expected to cost $899.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally was rumored to cost $549.99. Both portable PC handhelds ending up costing even more than expected, with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X retailing for $999.99 in the US and the ROG Xbox Ally priced at $599.99.

Despite the eye-watering price tag, which means the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs twice as much as a Nintendo Switch 2, Microsoft has celebrated the handheld’s pre-order demand.

In a post on X, the official Xbox account said: “The hype is real! ROG Xbox Ally X preorders are sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide. You can still grab yours at https://asus.com/store/ or find a local retailer on https://xbox.com”

Microsoft said “The hype is real!” for the ROG Xbox Ally X. (Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s important to note that we have no idea how many units Microsoft allocated to its own official Xbox Store. We could be talking about thousands of units or possibly just a few hundred. Retailers haven’t exactly had time to prepare for launch either, as Microsoft announced the price and pre-order date with less than a month to go before the handhelds’ release on October 16.

There’s also bound to be early demand from the hardcore enthusiasts who see the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or ROG Xbox Ally as the perfect solution to their portable gaming needs. However, if the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds are to be a genuine success, they’ll need to attract more than day one adopters.

You can still pre-order the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally at Best Buy. Best Buy is also selling a 100W charger and case for the Xbox handheld.

Check out our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X hands-on for our first impressions of the powerful handheld.

