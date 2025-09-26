Microsoft says 'the hype is real' as Asus ROG Xbox Ally X preorders are 'sold out'
The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs $1,000, but Microsoft says it's “sold out” at some retailers
😮 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs $1,000, and despite the high price, it has sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide
💰 The handheld’s price, along with the ROG Xbox Ally’s $599.99 cost, exceeded initial expectations
🤔 Microsoft attributes the sell-out to high demand, though the number of units allocated to its store is unknown
👍 Pre-orders are still available at Best Buy, which also offers accessories for the devices
Microsoft finally revealed the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price on September 25, as pre-orders went live for the long-awaited handheld.
However, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X was expected to cost $899.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally was rumored to cost $549.99. Both portable PC handhelds ending up costing even more than expected, with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X retailing for $999.99 in the US and the ROG Xbox Ally priced at $599.99.
Despite the eye-watering price tag, which means the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs twice as much as a Nintendo Switch 2, Microsoft has celebrated the handheld’s pre-order demand.
In a post on X, the official Xbox account said: “The hype is real! ROG Xbox Ally X preorders are sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide. You can still grab yours at https://asus.com/store/ or find a local retailer on https://xbox.com”
It’s important to note that we have no idea how many units Microsoft allocated to its own official Xbox Store. We could be talking about thousands of units or possibly just a few hundred. Retailers haven’t exactly had time to prepare for launch either, as Microsoft announced the price and pre-order date with less than a month to go before the handhelds’ release on October 16.
There’s also bound to be early demand from the hardcore enthusiasts who see the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or ROG Xbox Ally as the perfect solution to their portable gaming needs. However, if the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds are to be a genuine success, they’ll need to attract more than day one adopters.
You can still pre-order the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally at Best Buy. Best Buy is also selling a 100W charger and case for the Xbox handheld.
Check out our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X hands-on for our first impressions of the powerful handheld.
