Asus ROG Xbox Ally X preorders are officially here. You can get the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X for $999 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally for $599.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Asus ROG Xbox Ally are available for preorder from Microsoft Store, the ASUS e-shop, Best Buy, and select global retailers in 38 countries.

Now these official prices are higher than what we expected and saw in leaks, which projected the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X would supposedly cost $899, while the Asus ROG Xbox Ally was rumored to cost $549. According to IGN, the higher-than-expected prices are a result of the Trump tariffs causing unstable macro-economic conditions.

These higher prices were somewhat expected, given the recent $20 and then $50 price hikes for the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

We’ve gotten hands-on with both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Gamescom. We can confirm that they offer a noticeable boost in power over the previous Asus ROG Ally and Asus ROG Ally X. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will notably allow you to play more games at high to medium-quality settings that you previously could only run at low settings on the original Ally handhelds.

