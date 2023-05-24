The rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real and will likely be revealed during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event, according to a new report.

Rumors began circulating that Metal Gear Solid could headline the PS5 Showcase and that the game would be released exclusively on PlayStation 5. However, it turns out that won’t be the case. Instead, the MGS 3 remake will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A new report by Windows Central’s Jez Corden said he “can independently hard-confirm said rumors” of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and that even though it won’t be another Sony exclusive, it will be marketed primarily as a PlayStation 5 title – hence its appearance at the PlayStation Showcase event.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: MGS3 remake

🐍 A Metal Gear Solid remake seems like a dead cert

🗣️ Recent rumors have been corroborated by multiple sources

🔜 It’s tipped to be shown during today’s PlayStation Showcase

👍 The remake will also release on every platform, not just PS5

Windows Central has also heard that there will be a Metal Gear Solid “Classic Collection” in the future, which will contain HD remasters of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

This collection seems to be in a similar vein to the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, which was released in 2011 and also contained a port of Metal Gear Solid: Peacewalker on PS3. It was recently removed from the Microsoft Store despite being backward compatible, leading many to speculate why.

As for the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, it’s likely to go way beyond the scope of a simple HD remaster. The classic PlayStation 2 tactical espionage action title has been ported to several platforms in the past, including the original Xbox and Nintendo 3DS but has never been remade from the ground up.

The remake better include the iconic James Bond-esque Snake Eater theme, otherwise, there’ll be hell to pay.

It’s unclear who will be handling the MGS 3 remake, as it certainly won’t be the game’s original creator, Hideo Kojima. Kojima parted ways with publisher Konami in 2015 and went on to form his own studio, releasing one of the best PS5 games, Death Stranding.

Like the Silent Hill 2 remake, which is being handled by Bloober Team, Konami will probably have scouted out a developer it deems fit to do the job. Hopefully, the studio it’s chosen is up to scratch as the game is even more beloved than Silent Hill, particularly among the PlayStation community.