A new PlayStation Showcase is tipped to arrive the week of May 25 and could be headlined by a return of Metal Gear Solid.

Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb shared that Sony is planning to make some new announcements at an event on the week of May 25 or June 1, and this has since been corroborated by VGC.

Many believe that the showcase will include new content from Konami – specifically, an announcement of a new Metal Gear Solid game. Sony has already locked down timed exclusivity of a Silent Hill 2 remake, which is due out this year, so seeing Metal Gear Solid get a revival on PS5 isn’t too hard to imagine.

There are also rumors that Sony has secured an exclusive deal on a Castlevania game, which would make PS5 the home of three classic Konami franchises if that turns out to be true.

As for Metal Gear Solid, don’t expect a brand-new game. Rumors indicate it’ll be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was first released on PS2 in 2004. It was later ported to Nintendo 3DS and an HD remake arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in the form of the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection.

A remake of MGS3 will still go down incredibly well with fans of the stealth-action espionage series, as Snake Eater is widely considered to be one of the best entries. However, it’s unclear who will be handling the development or whether creator Hideo Kojima will be involved.

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has been on hiatus ever since Kojima left Konami under controversial circumstances. Kojima has since gone on to create his own company, Kojima Productions, and released Death Stranding – one of the best PS5 games you can buy.

Konami pivoted away from video games shortly after Kojima left, but has slowly started to revive many of its beloved franchises. Metal Gear Solid is arguably the series that gamers want to see most, however.