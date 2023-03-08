Meta may be working on a gaming subscription service for its VR headsets that will offer new games and apps on a rolling monthly basis, similar to PlayStation Plus.

As first spotted by VGC, Twitter user @ShinyQuagsire discovered mention of the subscription service on a hidden page in the Android version of the Meta Quest app.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Project Apollo

😮 Meta may be working on a VR gaming subscription service

📱 Mention of one “Project Apollo” was found in the Meta Quest app

🥽 It sounds like a VR version of PS Plus

📢 Meta hasn’t officially announced the platform

“Get up to two new apps or games every month with [Project Apollo],” reads a screenshot of the page. “Log in each month to redeem your apps, and grow your library with the most exciting VR titles.”

It goes on to say that subscribers will get access to new games from the day they subscribe and must redeem those apps by the end of the month they’re added. Members will be able to play all the games they’ve bagged using the service until their subscription expires.

The service sounds strikingly similar to the basic version of PlayStation Plus, PS Plus Essential, which grants subscribers a few new PS Plus free games to redeem every month but terminates access to them once their membership ends.

Meta hasn’t officially announced Project Apollo and we weren’t able to verify this secret page in the Meta Quest app ourselves.

If the service does eventually appear, it could help Meta Quest 2 cement its position as the place to play VR games over PSVR 2. At the minute, the number of games available for Meta’s VR headsets greatly surpasses that of Sony’s device, and despite the impressive roster of PSVR 2 games, many are available on other devices. Project Apollo would only make us question if the PSVR 2 is really worth it after all.

Meta has more big plans for its VR tech. Rumors suggest it expects to launch the Meta Quest 3 later this year and already has two more VR devices in development. It also introduced a permanent price cut for the Meta Quest Pro, its high-end headset.

Add to that Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, and the VR space is about to get very crowded indeed.

A subscription service could go far to draw in new users who haven’t experienced VR before. The price of VR headsets has been prohibitive for many – especially after Meta’s price hike last year – but an affordable subscription platform that nets you plenty of games for cheap might convince the keener technology enthusiasts to take the plunge.