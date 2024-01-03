The Meta Quest 2 has received a permanent price cut effective immediately, bringing the price down to what we saw over Black Friday.

Meta has knocked $50 off both models of its popular virtual reality headset. The 128GB model is now $249 (was $299) and the 256GB option is now $299 (was $349).

Meta has also slashed the price of some of the Quest 2’s official accessories. The Quest 2 Elite Strap, which makes wearing the headset more comfortable, is now $49 (was $59), and the Elite Strap with battery is down to $89 (was $119). You can also save on the Quest 2 Carrying Case, Active Pack and Fit Pack.

The price cut comes shortly after the launch of the Meta Quest 3, the company’s latest and greatest headset. The Quest 3 costs $399 for the 128GB model and $499 for the 256GB model and boasts improved specs and augmented reality capabilities.

However, to Meta’s credit, it hasn’t tossed the Quest 2 onto the scrap pile. Before the Quest 3 was released, the Quest 2 received an unexpected performance boost via a software update, with the CPU performance increasing by 26% and the GPU performance increasing by 19%.

Thankfully, Meta Quest 2 games work on Quest 3, which makes the older headset a great entry point into VR, especially at this new price point. You can also subscribe to Meta Quest Plus for $7.99 and amass a growing library of VR games every month.

The Meta Quest 2 price cut comes after the headset saw an unexpected price hike back in August 2022. Meta increased the price of Quest 2 by $100 for both models, despite being on sale since October 13, 2020. However, the headset has now fallen below its initial launch price, making it an enticing proposition for those who are interested in VR, especially with the release of Asgard’s Wrath 2.