When Mario Kart World’s biggest rival, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, it’ll be using the “full capability” of the system.

That’s according to Sonic series producer Takashi Iizuka who told Traxion that, “We wanted to release the Switch 2 version at the same time [as other platforms]. But because the console’s release date was later, we wanted to make sure we could provide a game that [was] optimized [for the] the new console”

Iizuka went on to say that there will be no difference in content, but that the Switch 2 version “won’t be a 100% replica because of the differences in the hardware specs.”

It’s unknown as to what resolution and frame rate the game will run at, although it would be pleasant if Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds could take full advantage of the console’s beefed-up internals and become one of the next Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games. That would also give it bragging rights over Mario Kart World, which is locked at 60fps.

It would also join an exclusive but growing list of games that maximize the Switch 2’s new refresh rate powers. Other games that are part of the exclusive club include the Hollow Knight Silksong, which released last month, plus Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which can do 1080p/120fps when docked and 720p/120fps when the console is in handheld mode.

Sega’s racer poked fun at its old rivalry with Nintendo in its commercial. However, the bitter feud between the two Japanese companies has well and truly ended. Sonic and Mario even appeared together at the Olympic Games, and the blue blur is a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

