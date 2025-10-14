🏆 Time has recognized both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Nintendo Switch 2 as 2025’s best inventions

After awarding Microsoft’s upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally X the accolade of “best invention of 2025”, Time magazine has now recognized the Nintendo Switch 2 for the same achievement.

I disputed the decision to recognize the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X as one of the best inventions this year, mostly because it’s essentially an Asus ROG Ally X with some controller grips attached and an improved chip. I also said that the Nintendo Switch 2 was more worthy of the accolade, and it looks like someone at Time agreed.

Here’s what Time said about the Nintendo Switch 2:

“The original Nintendo Switch rewrote the rules for portable gaming. Its 2025 sequel increases the power without sacrificing portability. A sampling of its impressive stats: An Nvidia Tegra T239 chip, alongside dedicated ray-tracing and Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) cores, lets the new model run at 4K on TVs, while the on-device 7.9-inch HDR display runs handheld titles at 1080p and 120Hz, meaning there’s no flicker during gameplay. Its 12 GB of LPDDR5X memory also helps keep sprawling open worlds stutter-free. Launched in June, the console sold 3.5 million units in its first week—making it Nintendo’s fastest-selling hardware ever.”

It’s a strangely technical breakdown for a device that was designed to appeal to the broadest audience possible, and mostly talks about the console’s hardware specifications instead of how Nintendo has innovated on the original design.

Surely the magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers were worth a mention? Or how the console has retained the same thickness, despite pushing a far higher graphical fidelity and resolution?

It’s also a stretch to say the Nintendo Switch 2 “runs handheld titles at 1080p and 120Hz” when, at the time of writing, there are very few Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games available – two of which only allow for 120fps when the console is docked.

Still, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a more worthy addition to Time’s best inventions of 2025 list than the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Here’s the rest of Time’s winners in the entertainment and gaming category:

Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus - Powerful Streaming, Anywhere

Falcon’s Flight - The World’s Biggest Rollercoaster

Nintendo Switch 2 - Blockbuster Gaming Console

Samsung Premiere 5 - A 4K Touchscreen Projector

Soundcore Rave 3S - On-Demand Karaoke

ROG Xbox Ally X - A Gaming PC On The Go

