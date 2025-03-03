💻 Apple’s MacBook Air with M4 could arrive this week

👀 CEO Tim Cook just teased the launch of a new “Air” product

📱 Chances are it isn’t the iPhone 17 Air - that’s expected in September

💨 The MacBook Air has been rumored to get an upgrade this month

📅 It’s unclear when it’ll start shipping or how much it’ll cost

Apple is expected to announce the MacBook Air with M4 this week, and it looks like Tim Cook might’ve just confirmed it. In a new post on social media, Cook shared a video teasing the “Air” wordmark and commenting “This week.” It doesn’t take a tech genius to figure out that this probably means a new Air-branded product is coming in the next few days, and all signs point to a refreshed MacBook that we’ve been hearing about since last year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s official teaser for this week’s “Air” announcement. (Screenshot: X / @Tim_Cook)

The MacBook Air will likely get an upgrade to the M4 processor, which originally debuted in the OLED iPad Pro last year. The processor has slowly been making it through Apple’s lineup, including in a refreshed iMac and Mac mini, as well as in the MacBook Pro where it got upgraded to the M4 Pro and M4 Max. It’s certainly taken a while for the MacBook Air to get the M4, but it looks like that’ll finally change this week.

Other than the new chip, it’s unclear what else Apple might have in store for the MacBook Air. We haven’t heard anything about a refreshed design or display size change. Instead, we expect the laptop to look mostly the same as it does now and come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. The notch will likely stay the same, the ports won’t change, and the battery likely won’t get bigger.

Of course, the rumors could be wrong and Apple might have an entirely new MacBook Air to show off. The company could also be showing off the next-generation iPad Air which has been rumored to get the M4 chip for some time, although we’ve never been able to nail down the exact release date. So long as Apple doesn’t do one single announcement this week, we might see the iPad Air get a similar upgrade with the same design as the M2 model with a swapped-out chip.

Stay tuned to The Shortcut for more - we’ll be covering all the news this week as it hits.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.