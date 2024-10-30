Image credit: Apple

During Apple’s big week of Mac announcements, the company announced a redesigned Mac Mini powered by the M4 processor. Between the new design and more powerful specs, it’s clear that this will be the best Mac Mini ever. But what’s most impressive is the base model, which seems like it could be one of the greatest computing values today.

The $599 Mac Mini M4 is no joke

First off, the machine has a new design that’s much smaller than its predecessor. It’s closer to the size of the Apple TV than anything, which means it’ll take up less space on your desk. That’s despite the impressive performance upgrades inside; Apple swapped the old M2 chip for the latest M4 processor, with an optional upgrade to the M4 Pro. The compay says it’ll provide performance increases across the board, especially compared to the old M1 model and those still running Intel chips.

The new Mac Mini also has improved ventilation. It includes a new thermal architecture that can handle more heat and dissipate it with ease. There are also more port this time around, and they’ve been updated. You get a couple USB-C ports - plus a headphone jack - on the front, as well as a few on the back.

But what’s most notable about the Mac Mini’s specs is the RAM. Because it’s built for Apple Intelligence in macOS Sequoia, Apple included 16GB of RAM to help it run more efficiently. This spec by itself makes the base model of the machine an incredible value.

For $599, you get the powerful M4 chip with 16GB of RAM in an updated chassis with plenty of ports. It’s basically impossible to find a PC that comes with an equally powerful processor and the same amount of RAM that can handle all the things the Mac Mini can, which means this computer could become the ultimate no-brainer for anyone who needs a new desktop.

A single caveat that’s not much of a caveat

There’s one small fluke with the Mac Mini’s base model, and that’s the storage. By default, Apple ships 256GB of storage space, which might not be enough to store all of the files and apps you need to get through the day.

If that’s the case, you can upgrade to the 512GB model and still save more money than you think. That model costs $799, a price myself and any other tech reviewer would tell you is worth it for a Mac with an M4 chip. Apple is generally known for upcharging to get the best it has to offer, but you can get away with spending well under $1,000 for best-in-class performance, all thanks to the M4.

The new Mac Mini is currently available for preorder and will launch on November 8.