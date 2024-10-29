🖥️ The first Mac Mini redesign in 14 years gets a 5 x 5 cube-shaped look

⚙️ Specs start at 16GB of RAM (up from 8GB) and a 10-core CPU/GPU

⬆️ M4 Pro chip has a 12-core GPU and 16-core GPU with 24GB of RAM

💰 Prices to sell at $599 (M4) or $1,399 (M4 Pro)

📆 Pre-orders are now available and releases on November 8

After 14 years, Apple has finally redesigned the Mac Mini M4, giving its popular small form factor desktop computer an updated look and speedier internals. Next to the more iterative iMac M4 news yesterday, it’s a big upgrade in a small cube shape.

Mac Mini M4 sports a tiny 5 x 5 x 2 inch unibody design with an AI-ready chip and more RAM to push Apple Intelligence. To prevent things from heating up in this more shrunken, but more powerful Mac Mini, the “power efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative new thermal architecture” keeps things cool, according to Apple.

Apple did change up the ports, axing USB-A in favor of more USB-C ports. For the first time, the Mac Mini has USB-C ports on the front, along with a headphone jack. Depending on the configuration, the back has either three Thunderbolt 4 ports (M4) or, for the first time, three Thunderbolt 5 ports (M4 Pro) for speedier transfers. Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI come standard in all models.

Pre-orders for the Mac Mini M4 are now open with the actual release date marked for November 8 (same as the iMac M4). Prices start at $599 for the 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU M4 model. If you want the speedier M4 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll need to spend more than double: $1,399.

One more thing to note: Apple says the new Mac Mini M4 series marks its first carbon-neutral Mac. This has become an increasingly important talking point for tech companies due to the fact that AI’s carbon footprint is doing the exact opposite.

Stay tuned for the expected MacBook Pro announcement tomorrow, as Apple did promise a week of Mac news. The only thing left is the MacBook Pro M4.