Gamers take notice: this Amazon Prime Day, you can get a great deal on a new ultra-wide monitor from LG.

The UltraGear 34GP63A-B Gaming Monitor (quite the name, right?) has been discounted by 41% for Prime Day, which is one of the steepest discounts we’ve come across in the gaming monitor space. Its price has been brought down from $399.99 to $236.99, making it perfect for anyone on a budget who wants to upgrade their gaming setup.

This entry-level monitor has some impressive specs to boot. It features a 34-inch panel that’s curved so you can enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. The panel itslef is Quad HD with a resolution of 3440 x 1440, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 160Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction, ensuring everything stays clear no matter how fast you’re moving through enemy territory.

There’s HDR10 support so you can watch vivid HDR content, as well as support for 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum which keeps color reproduction accurate. You also get AMD FreeSync Premium for managing the refresh rate in the background for a smoother gaming experience. Dynamic Action Sync helps to reduce input lag, while Black Stabilizer can dynamically brighten dark parts of whatever you’re looking at to help you find the opps.

LG really thought of everything with this monitor, including Crosshair support so it’s easier to take out your target with accuracy. The monitor’s design allows you to flex the display between -5 and 15 degrees, while its height can be raised quite a bit to ensure everything is eye-level. Plus, it features a One-Click stand, making it easy to set up without the need for extra tools.

This is one of Amazon’s hottest deals for Prime Day, so if you want to pick up the UltraGear 34GP63A-B, we recommend doing so right away.

