The LG StanbyMe Go currently costs $796 after 33% off on Prime Day

It’s the coolest gadget ever that puts a 27-inch touchscreen TV

Also features built-in speakers and a HDMI port for consoles and other devices

All packed inside a military-grade suitcase you can bring anywhere

LG StanbyMe Go for $796 ($33% off)

The LG StanbyMe Go is possibly the coolest gadget I’ve ever seen. It’s like a spy gadget with its 27-inch 1080p TV built inside a military-grade suitcase. Best of all, it's available for $800 during Prime Day.

That $400 price tag brings it much closer in line with the $500 price tags I’ve seen on some portable monitors, except the LG StanbyMe Go offers a much larger screen and cooler features.

First off, the LG StanbyMe Go is a full-on TV packed into a suitcase that includes LG’s webOS software, which is full of streaming apps. You can sit back and play your favorite shows and movies with the included remote or by touching the screen.

The LG StanbyMe Go also comes with integrated four-channel 20W speakers, so you can have decent sound to go with your on-the-go streaming. You can also plug in your consoles and PC gaming handhelds into this screen’s HDMI/eARC port to game on a big-screen wherever you go.

The only thing we don’t love about the LG StanbyMe Go is it's limited to a 1080p resolution, and its HDR performance isn’t amazing with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Still, though, the coolness of packing a TV inside of the suitcase is unique to this product, and for $800, it’s at its most affordable price again.