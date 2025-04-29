The LG QNED9M is a wireless 4K TV for $1,799 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

LG has announced pricing and launched pre-orders for two of its latest QNED TVs (aka Mini LED TVs), the LG QNED9M and QNED92.

The LG QNED9M is the brand’s new flagship Mini LED TV, featuring a wireless Zero Connect Box that was previously exclusive to LG’s M-series OLED evo TVs since 2023. What’s even more impressive is its $1,799 starting price, which makes it the most affordable wireless TV yet.

Wireless connectivity has become available on more TVs this year than ever before. Samsung has added a Wireless One Connect Box to its flagship 8K TV, the Samsung QN990F Neo QLED, and the Samsung Frame Pro, priced at $3,299 and $2,199, respectively. LG’s wireless OLED TV, the LG M5 OLED evo hasn’t had its price revealed yet, but we anticipate it will be $4,299 or more.

How does this TV work wirelessly

LG’s Zero Connect Box lets you connect consoles wirelessly (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

LG’s Zero Connect Box enables HDMI-connected devices to stream video wirelessly directly to the TV. This means you can place all your video game consoles (say, Nintendo Switch 2), Blu-Ray players, and other devices connected to the Zero Connect Box in a discreet TV cabinet far away from the TV. Thanks to LG’s latest improvements, the wireless signal can now reach the TV without a direct line of sight.

This simplifies the cable setup for the TV itself to a single power cord. You can also fully play PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2 games wirelessly with this TV. According to LG, its Zero Connect Box supports lossless and latency-free 4K 144Hz content with VRR.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

LG says it has improved its QNED9M TV with an A9 AI processor and webOS 5.5, which introduces a boatload of new AI features. The most useful we’ve tested is an AI-powered calibration process that determines your preferred picture profile with a series of different images. LG has also introduced a new chatbot you can summon to change settings quickly, and there’s even a Microsoft Copilot+ for more complex requests.

The LG QNED9M TV is now available for pre-order in 65, 75, and 86-inch sizes.

LG QNED92A

The LG QNED92A QNED evo TV

LG also announced pricing for it LG QNED92A Mini LED. Unlike the LG QNED9M, this TV only features wired connectivity, but it still comes at the same prices in 75- and 85-inch screen sizes.

The $2,299 75-inch and $3,499 85-inch LG QNED92A is priced exactly the same as the 75- and 86-inch LG QNED9M. Now the LG QNED92A also features a QNED evo panel with improved improved 2.2 channel sound, but it has a lower-tier processor.

There will also be a 65-inch LG QNED92A available for preorder a little later in May, but LG has not announced pricing for the starting model.

