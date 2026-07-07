(Credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech)

📱 The next iPhone Air has leaked once again

🔋 This time, we’re getting its specs which could include a noticeably larger battery

📸 The iPhone Air 2 could also come with two rear cameras instead of one

⚙️ It’s said to be powered by the upcoming A20 chip

📆 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027

Apple is widely rumored to fix a lot of the issues with the iPhone Air in the next version, and new leaks point to a notable upgrade in one very important department: the battery.

Famous leaker Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the iPhone Air 2 will get an ~11% increase in battery size, going from 3,149mAh to 3,500mAh. That jump isn’t huge by any means, but it should help the thin-and-light smartphone last longer than it can now, which is typically less than a full day for most users.

That’s not all. A separate leak from Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech (who has notably been sued by Apple in the past for leaking sensitive information) sheds light on other specs that will reportedly make their way into the iPhone Air 2. In a YouTube video, Prosser shares renders of what the next iPhone Air could look like, as well as what could come inside.

According to Prosser, the iPhone Air 2 will gain a secondary 48MP ultra-wide camera on the back, sitting alongside the existing 48MP main camera. A second camera is one of the most anticipated new features of the Air 2, and the more the phone leaks, the more it seems likely to get it. Prosser also says the device will sport the upcoming A20 processor, not the A20 Pro that we expect in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold.

The iPhone Air 2’s titanium design could also be refreshed in some capacity, but no details were shared. The 6.6-inch display will likely remain unchanged, save for a thinner and more efficient Samsung-produced OLED panel. The phone will also likely ship in the same Space Black, Cloud White, and Light Gold finishes you can get it in today, along with a new lavender finish that’ll replace Sky Blue.

While many details are starting to emerge surrounding the iPhone Air 2, we don’t expect the phone to come out until next spring. Fall of 2026 will be reserved for Apple’s higher-end iPhones like the iPhone 18 Pro and Fold. Meanwhile, the spring will be when we see the iPhone Air 2, the standard iPhone 18, and budget-friendly iPhone 18e debut.

We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.