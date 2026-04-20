(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 We may have just gotten our first look at the iPhone 18 Pro’s colors

🎨 A new image reportedly shows off the four finishes Apple’s next iPhone will come in

🔴 One of them is a dark red, which means Apple might finally bring back red iPhones with this generation

👀 The other colors are more common but look good nonetheless

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro this fall

Last year, Apple made a bold statement with the iPhone 17 Pro colors, opting for a bright orange and deep blue that were widely uncommon at the time. For the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple is reportedly still keeping things fun, albeit a bit more toned down.

(Credit: Ice Universe / Weibo)

Leaker Ice Universe has shared an image of what they claim to be samples of the colors that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will ship in. While the camera plateaus in the photo aren’t actual parts of the iPhone (they’re protectors - or part of a case - for it), Ice Universe says the colors are designed to match what Apple will offer this year.

The big headline is the return of red. We haven’t seen a new, red iPhone in years, but it might be making a comeback in 2026. This isn’t the same bold red we’ve seen before, though; instead, Apple might go with what’s being called “wine red,” which is much darker and richer. It’s unclear if this is the exact finish Apple will go with, but we have heard reports that red might be the flagship iPhone 18 Pro color, so anything’s possible.

Blue, dark gray/black, and silver make up the rest of the colors shown off in the image. The blue kind of reminds me of Sierra Blue from the iPhone 13 Pro, while the black and silver models are by far the least interesting. That being said, a lot of folks were disappointed there wasn’t a black iPhone 17 Pro, so this might be good news for some of you out there.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to come with upgraded displays with smaller Dynamic Islands, longer battery life, a variable aperture on the rear camera, the A20 Pro chip, and Apple’s C2 modem. The phones will likely debut this September alongside the iPhone Fold, Apple’s highly-anticipated first entry into the foldable market.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.