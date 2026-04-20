(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏷️ The GoPro Mission 1 Pro pricing announced for $699

💵 GoPro Mission 1 pricing has also been announced for $599

🎟️ GoPro subscribers get a $100 discount on both cameras

📦 Both cameras can be reserved now and come with a free $100 Point-and-Shoot camera grip

📷 GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS will be released later in Q3 2026 for $699

Last week, GoPro introduced its pocket cinema camera that shoots 8K30 footage in open gate, and now it has announced pricing at $699. Subscribers to GoPro’s cloud storage and replacement camera plan can get $100 off, bringing the GoPro Mission 1 Pro down to $599.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Discount or not, $699 is quite a leap over the GoPro Hero 13 Black’s $399 price, and that’s because this camera is a whole new beast with a sharper 50MP sensor and a new GP3 processor that allows it to shoot in open-gate 8K30 and 4K120.

GoPro has also announced pricing for the $599 ($499 for GoPro subscribers) GoPro Mission 1, which offers nearly the same specs and capabilities as the Mission 1 Pro, except it can only shoot up to 4K120 in open-gate and 8K30 in 16:9.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

You can reserve both the GoPro Mission 1 and the GoPro Mission 1 Pro and receive the $100 Point-and-Shoot Grip accessory for free while supplies last, ahead of the May 28th release date.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

While the GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS, with its interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lens mount, won’t be released until Q3 2026, GoPro also announced pricing at $699 (or $599 for GoPro subscribers). Lastly, GoPro announced pricing on all its new accessories, including the company’s first Wireless Mic Kit and new Volta 2 battery grip.

Wireless Mic System – $159.99

Media Mod for MISSION 1 Series – $149.99

Enduro 2 Battery – $34.99

Protective Housing –$59.99

Volta 2 – $139.99

Light Mod 2 – $59.99

Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 – $79.99

Vertical Mount Adapter – $29.99

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.