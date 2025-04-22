(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📅 Apple is rumored to release the successor to the iPhone 16e next year

📱 A new report says the iPhone 17e is currently being developed

🏝️ The phone could come with a Dynamic Island

📦 It’s currently rumored to ship sometime next May

Apple’s next mid-range phone could come as early as next year. After taking three years to replace the iPhone SE with the iPhone 16e, the company is rumored to release its successor, the iPhone 17e, in 2026. It’ll serve as the entry-level option in Apple’s iPhone 17 series, which is expected to arrive this fall. Fixed Focus Digital, a known leaker on Weibo, says that the cheaper device is already in prototyping stages and is being tested in small batches ahead of production.

It’s unclear what sort of upgrades the iPhone 17e could come with. The iPhone 16e was a drastic change compared to the iPhone SE; it got a much larger 6.1-inch OLED screen compared to the ancient 4.7-inch screen, it replaced Touch ID with Face ID, performance was significantly improved, Apple Intelligence arrived, and the single rear camera was upgraded. It also has some of the best battery life of any iPhone thanks to the C1 modem.

So far, it seems like the iPhone 17e will offer marginal upgrades. The only thing that’s mentioned is the fact it’ll resemble the iPhone 15 series, which sounds like the 17e will ditch the notch and opt for the Dynamic Island. Other than that, the phone remains a mystery.

If Apple releases the iPhone 17e next year, it’s plausible to believe the company will stick to a yearly release cycle for its entry-level iPhone, instead of waiting multiple years on end to give it an upgrade. That means the iPhone 18e and iPhone 19e won’t be far behind and will offer upgrades in the form of trickled-down features from more expensive iPhones. Hopefully that means an extra camera will be added to the iPhone 17e.

Apple is reportedly testing a small batch of iPhone 17e units now to refine the process leading up to production. The phone is rumored to be scheduled for launch in May 2026, a bit later than when the iPhone 16e was released. We’ll let you know when we find out more on Apple’s next budget-friendly iPhone.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.