(Credit: Majin Bu)

🏙️ Apple could bring Sky Blue to the iPhone 17 Pro

💻 A new rumor says the company is adding the new color after it debuted on the MacBook Air

🔵 Other shades of blue could be introduced instead of Sky Blue

📱 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Pro this September

Apple might bring blue back to the iPhone 17 Pro. A new report from leaker Majin Bu says that the company is working on prototypes of the device with a fresh paint job, and it sounds like the shade Sky Blue which debuted on the M4 MacBook Air. While other shades are also being tested, Sky Blue seems to be the favorite internally.

When Apple announced the MacBook Air a couple of months ago, many were excited to see its Sky Blue finish in person. The airy, gentle blue hue looked fantastic on its aluminum chassis in renders, and in person, it looks even better. We’ve seen blue iPhones in the past that have been popular, including Pacific Blue on the iPhone 12 Pro and Sierra Blue on the 13 Pro. It makes sense that Apple is considering a type of blue for its next iPhone Pro, then, even more so that it’s a color the company already knows is popular.

Majin Bu says “Unless Apple changes course at the last minute, this will be the star of the September 2025 launch event,” so it sounds like their sources are fairly certain this will be the flagship color of the iPhone 17 Pro. However, Bu’s track record isn’t always right, so take this with a grain of salt.

It’s also worth mentioning that Apple is considering alternative shades of blue, but considering Sky Blue is allegedly “more stunning than the much-loved Sierra Blue,” I’d guess that Apple goes all-in on the new shade this release cycle.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with a thicker design to fit a bigger battery, a large camera bump on the back, the A19 Pro processor, and triple 48MP rear cameras. We expect the device to debut at an event in September, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.