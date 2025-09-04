(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro could last a really long time on a charge

🔋 The company is rumored to include the biggest batteries ever in an iPhone

🧊 The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will also have improved thermals

☀️ Each device’s display will also reportedly get brighter

📅 Apple will announce the iPhone 17 Pro this Tuesday

Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest iPhone launches ever, and it looks like the iPhone 17 Pro could set a new benchmark for battery life in the company’s smartphone lineup. We’ve heard plenty of rumors in the past that have suggested the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would ship with larger batteries, and now, we’re hearing both of the devices will come with the best battery life ever offered on an iPhone.

Instant Digital, a well-known leaker on Weibo, says in a new post that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the longest battery life yet on an iPhone. Rumors have pointed to a battery above 5,000mAh in the Pro Max, while the iPhone 17 Pro’s won’t be far behind at around 4,800mAh. The iPhone 16 Pro Max can last over a day on a full charge with its 4,676mAh battery, so I’m very curious to see what kind of results the next Pro Max will kick out.

The new batteries will be accompanied by an improved thermal design, according to Instant Digital. This will allow the phones to run cooler under heavy loads such as gaming or shooting 4K video in the middle of summer. It’s a rumor we’ve heard a few times in the past, too, so it sounds all but confirmed at this point to be in the cards for the 17 Pro.

In addition, Instant Digital says the iPhone 17 Pro’s displays will be brighter than the 16 Pro’s. How much brighter is unclear, but I’ll always take a brighter screen to look at on sunny days. The Pixel 10 Pro also gained a brighter screen this year, so it would make sense to see Apple offer the same upgrade.

Other iPhone 17 Pro rumors include thicker designs with huge camera visors on the back, the A19 Pro processor, a new telephoto camera that can physically move to zoom, and reverse wireless charging. It certainly sounds like next Pro and Pro Max will be major upgrades, and we’ll know everything about them on Tuesday, September 9 following Apple’s event. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.