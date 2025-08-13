📱 The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to have a higher starting price

💰 It could start at $1,049, $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro

💾 Apple will reportedly compensate for the higher price with double the storage

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Pro on September 9

Apple might charge more for the iPhone 17 Pro, but only if you buy the base model. That’s according to a rumor from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, who shared on Weibo that Apple will increase the price of the device by $50 to $1,049. However, the increased price could come with a storage bump that, technically speaking, is a better value than what you can get today.

💰 A $50 price jump with double the storage

Instant Digital says that the 128GB version of the entry-level iPhone Pro will be discontinued entirely. In its place will be 256GB models for both the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. When Apple removed the 128GB model from the Pro Max line, it kept the same $1,199 price that every 256GB model has cost, which has led some to believe the regular 17 Pro will be susceptible to the same price “increase” and start at $1,099, assuming 128GB goes away.

Instead, it looks like the price will only jump by $50. That makes it $50 less than previous 256GB models, which could make the entry-level iPhone 17 Pro a slightly better deal than what you can get today. Granted, a higher price is a higher price (especially if you typically buy the base model when upgrading your phone), but at least you’re getting more storage for less than what it would cost you right now.

Instant Digital doesn’t mention any price increases for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but previous rumors have suggested that most of the iPhone 17 lineup could see a price increase. The regular iPhone 17 is expected to remain $799 like the iPhone 16, but the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air could jump $50 to $949. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also rumored to jump $50 to $1,249.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on these rumors as we get closer to Apple’s rumored September 9 event, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 17, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.