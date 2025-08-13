📱 A new dbrand case just leaked, and it might reveal the iPhone 17 Pro

👀 The accessory company has a new webpage that shows off the case in full

📐 It seemingly confirms the big design change Apple’s expected to make to the iPhone 17 Pro

📸 We also get a look at the Camera Control and new placement for the LED flash

📅 Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 Pro on September 9

Apple is rumored to give the iPhone 17 Pro a pretty big facelift, and a new case from dbrand may have confirmed the rumors. The accessory company’s Tank case has been spotted on a new page on its website, showcasing what it’ll look like on the iPhone 17 Pro. Judging by the looks of it, it seems that the rumors were true: this thing is getting a huge camera bar on the back.

(Credit: dbrand)

The larger housing for the cameras sees the three sensors sit to the left, while the LED flash and LiDAR sensor move to the right. While the case is obviously obstructing the phone, we expect the rest of the area to be covered in glass. There’s also a cutout on the side for the Camera Control, as well as buttons for the volume and power.

It’s certainly a bold look for a case from dbrand. Typically, its cases are clean and minimal, with room to apply one of the company’s signature skins. This time around, though, dbrand is going for a maximal design with a ton of intricacies and random pritn all over the back. It’s a bold look, one that I’ll be curious to see in person when it drops.

Of course, this case doesn’t outright confirm the iPhone 17 Pro design, but it certainly gives rumors credibility. We also expect the phone to be thicker than last year to fit a bigger battery.

Other features we’re expecting for the iPhone 17 Pro include anti-reflective displays, triple 48MP rear cameras, 8K video recording, better cooling, and the A19 Pro processor. Apple is expected to announce the entire iPhone 17 lineup on September 9.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.