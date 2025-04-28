(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪩 Apple is reportedly scrapping the anti-glare coating for the iPhone 17 Pro display

📱 It was expected to gain the coating after Samsung popularized it with the Galaxy S24 Ultra

⏳ Apparently, it takes too long to produce, which is slowing down Apple’s plans

📅 The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to release this September

It looks like we’ll be seeing a lot of glare on the iPhone 17 Pro display. Apple was rumored to give its next high-end smartphone an anti-glare finish, but that plan has been scrapped, according to a report from MacRumors. The coating would’ve also made the Ceramic Shield glass more scratch-resistant. The feature was popularized in the flagship space by Samsung with last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the S25 Ultra carrying it over to 2025.

MacRumors cites “a source with reliable information” in its report, which reveals that Apple was working on giving the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max an anti-glare coating. However, the company ran into problems ramping up production of the display coating process, which resulted in a larger production delay of the 17 Pro. With its rumored launch date creeping up this September, Apple doesn’t seem to have the time to iron out its issues, so the feature is being removed completely.

It’s unclear why the coating caused such a delay in iPhone 17 Pro production. Samsung has been able to produce tens of millions of S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra phones with the coating, which can reduce 75% of glare on your display when viewing in direct sunlight. Compared to phones that don’t come with it, the difference is very noticeable.

Apple already applies an oleophobic coating to the iPhone, which helps to reduce the amount of fingerprints that get stuck to it. That process has been refined greatly over the years and fits with Apple’s production schedule, so it seems like the extra time needed to apply anti-glare was significant enough that the company was willing to sacrifice it.

MacRumors says the feature could still be added to the iPhone 17 Pro, but right now, it doesn’t seem likely at all. At best, the iPhone 18 Pro could feature it.

We expect the iPhone 17 Pro to come out this September alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. The phone will reportedly come with a huge camera bar on the back, triple 48MP cameras, the A19 Pro processor, a bigger battery, and a thicker design.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.