🍎 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air may have been referenced in the second iOS 26 beta

📱 A screen resolution for a wallpaper doesn’t align with any other iPhones on the market

👀 Instead, it seems to hint at a new screen size, which the 17 Air is rumored to adopt

📅 The iPhone 17 Air is expected to land this September

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Air this fall with a brand new 6.6-inch screen, and it seems like the second beta of iOS 26 could be hinting at it.

Right after iOS 26 developer beta 2 dropped, users started digging through the system to see if there were any Easter eggs or hints at future Apple products. While it doesn’t seem like there’s a direct reference to “iPhone 17 Air” anywhere in the system, it does seem like there’s at least one indication that a new display size is on the way, one that’s expected to remain exclusive to the 17 Air.

Apple’s famous clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone, resized for the Mac. (Credit: Apple)

Macworld was the first to report on a new size for the famous clownfish wallpaper in iOS. The resolution, which is labeled as “420×912@3x,” translates to 1260x2736. At this time, there’s no iPhones on the market with that resolution, and we don’t expect the iPhone 17 or 17 Pro to adopt it.

The resolution corroborates a 2024 report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which claimed the iPhone 17 Air display would have a 1260x2740 resolution. Rumors also say the screen will measure 6.6 inches, a size not currently used by any iPhone. Macworld notes that no other wallpapers in the iOS 26 beta has this resolution, either, so it seems like Apple tried to remove references to it but left one in by accident.

This eagle-eyed leak is one of many we’ve seen pertaining to the iPhone 17 Air. Reports suggest the phone will be around 5.5mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone to date and one of the thinnest phones on the market. The display will reportedly come with a 120Hz refresh rate, while a single camera will sit on the back. Upgraded performance, a small battery, and a single speaker are also expected.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 17 Air this September alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

