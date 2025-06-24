💳 Nomad just dropped its latest iPhone accessory: a leather MagSafe wallet

Nomad makes some of our favorite iPhone accessories on the market, particularly with its extensive line of leather goods. Between cases for the latest iPhones to fancy Apple Watch bands, Nomad knows how to do a leather accessory well, and it looks like it’s done it again with the new Leather Mag Wallet.

Nomad: Leather Mag Wallet

(Credit: Nomad)

The Leather Mag Wallet is Nomad’s first MagSafe wallet for your iPhone. It’s similar to a lot of other MagSafe wallets on the market in that it can store 1-4 cards, attaches to the back of your phone with strong magnets, and maintains a slim profile.

What makes this wallet stand out are two things: its design and Find My integration. Nomad uses premium Horween leather (the same that’s used in my favorite iPhone 16 case) to give it a high-end fit and finish, available in both black and brown. Find My is integrated directly into its design so that you can add it to the Find My app on your phone and locate it in case you misplace it. You won’t need a dedicated tracking card for this one.

In addition, the wallet charges wirelessly. You can place it on any Qi or MagSafe charger to juice it back up, just like Nomad’s dedicated Tracking Card for other wallets.

The Leather Mag Wallet is positioned as a premium option on the MagSafe wallet market, with a ticket price of $80. It’s available starting today from Nomad’s website and is compatible with any iPhone that supports MagSafe, as well as phone cases with magnets built into them.

