(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple is expected to bring 120Hz refresh rates to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

❌ However, a new rumor says it won’t be ProMotion since the refresh rate won’t be variable

💰 Only the iPhone 17 Pro series can adjust its refresh rate automatically

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series this September

While WWDC 2025 will be Apple’s focus for the next few months, there’s a slew of new iPhones coming quickly afterward, and a new rumor is shedding light on how two of the devices’ displays will be configured.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are both rumored to adopt 120Hz refresh rates, but it doesn’t sound like the feature will be called “ProMotion” like it is on Apple’s iPhone Pro series. That’s because the refresh rate won’t be variable, according to a new Weibo post from known leaker Fixed focus digital. The post contextualizes other reports we’ve seen that claim the entire iPhone 17 series will have 120Hz screens: while some will be ProMotion, others won’t.

A variable refresh rate means that the display can refresh anywhere from 1Hz to 120Hz, at least in the context of Apple’s iPhones. That means when you’re just looking at the screen and not using it, the refresh rate slows down to save battery.

We expect that feature to make it onto the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, but it doesn’t sound like the regular iPhone 17 or 17 Air will get it. Instead, their refresh rates could be locked to 120Hz, or perhaps switch between 120Hz and 60Hz depending on what you’re doing.

At the end of the day, it at least seems like the entire iPhone 17 series will have 120Hz refresh rates, which is all you can ask for from a premium smartphone line in 2025.

Previous reports indicate that the iPhone 17’s display will also grow from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 16 to 6.3 inches. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air’s screen is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display. Both phones will reportedly come with A19 processors, iOS 26, improved cameras, and more.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.