➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 Plus USB-C

iPhone 15 Plus renders show similar dimensions as 14 Plus

The camera notch from last year looks to be replaced by Dynamic Island

Slimmer bezels indicate a larger iPhone 15 Plus screen size

USB-C looks set for the iPhone 15 Plus

Thanks to a final set of leaks, we now have a nearly complete picture of what Apple’s 2023 flagship phone lineup will look like about 6 months before the probable iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, with the late Friday publishing of alleged CAD-based imagery of the iPhone 15 Plus at 9to5Mac and iPhone 15 Pro Max renders leaked later that same day.

The renders reveal some key upgrades and minor, yet notable, design changes such as curved edges, the trickle-down of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island – the pill-shaped cutout that replaced the former selfie camera notch on past Apple phones – USB-C port and slimmer bezels surrounding the screen.

The images are based on CAD files provided to 9to5Mac that purport to be the official schematics for the incoming models – if so, these renders should be accurate to the millimeter, as Apple gives these files to case and accessory manufacturers to enable them to create launch-day-and-date-available third party products for its phones.

iPhone 14 Plus (left) vs iPhone 15 Plus (right) - (Credit: 9to5Mac)

Besides the above changes, it doesn’t look like there will be any significant change in dimensions. It may be nominally thicker and taller, but ever-so-slightly narrower. Given the shrunken bezels, that indicates a larger screen for the phone – we saw the same thing in last week’s iPhone 15 leak.

iPhone 14 Plus (left) vs iPhone 15 Plus (right) - (Credit: 9to5Mac)

iPhone 15 Plus leak: what we don’t know

There have been rumors that the iPhone 15 specs would see a slower iPhone 15 USB-C port for the two lower-end Apple phones. Nothing about these renders corroborates that and neither does it support speculation that the phones would get bumped-up RAM. And although the iPhone 15 design may initially look little changed, losing the notch and gaining USB-C are both big updates, and I believe the subtle curves over the edges will make for a much friendlier in-hand feel.

We’ll keep tabs as the story around these phones develop, so keep coming back for the latest.