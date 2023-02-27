➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: 15 Pro Max camera

📱 iPhone 15 Pro Max chassis thickens a bit, while camera bump gets shallower

📸 Camera change hints at rumored periscope lens, enabling better zoom

📏 Pro Max screen size the same, but smaller bezels mean smaller chassis overall

👍 Images support rumors of curved edges, USB-C port, solid-state buttons

(Credit: Ice universe)

It’s a little early to have this good an idea what the entire line-up of Apple iPhones will look like (assuming there’s no separate iPhone “Ultra,” as has been rumored), and yet here we are, 6 months, give or take, from the historically-likely iPhone 15 Pro Max release date with renders purportedly taken from official CAD files, courtesy of prominent Twitter leaker Ice universe (via MacRumors).

Late in the evening on Friday, Ice universe shared two renders of the phone, highlighting three of the most significant changes to the luxury handset. Mostly, it’s nothing you won’t have seen before if you’ve been following our previous coverage of rumored iPhone 15 design changes, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max design looks to yet have a nice trick up its sleeve.

(Credit: Ice universe)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: biggest changes

While the phone itself looks to be thicker by 0.4mm, the camera bump, likely owing to its rumored periscope zoom camera, appears to be shallower, resulting in a net loss of 0.19mm overall. The cameras themselves look to have broader lenses as well. The renders also suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same screen size as the 14 Pro Max, but with thinner bezels, the chassis may actually shrink a bit (a similar change was hinted in an iPhone 15 Pro leak from February 16), losing 0.87mm of width and 0.84mm of height versus last year’s phone, per measurements given by Ice universe.

(Credit: 9to5Mac / Ice universe)

That February 16 leak showed an opposite change: a camera with significant-seeming growth, protruding out significantly more than what’s shown in the Pro Max renders (see the above comparison with an image from 9to5Mac). Rumors have suggested the periscope camera will come to the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024, but for now, it seems like you’ll need to buy Apple’s priciest phone to get its best mobile camera later this year.

On Saturday, Ice universe shared some additional, more polished renders with comparisons to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, exhibiting other expected changes like a USB-C port and updated power and volume buttons that, it’s believed, will move to solid-state, abandoning mechanical buttons, similar to a change we saw with the iPhone 7’s home button.

(Credit: Ice universe)

The images don’t tell us anything new about the iPhone 15 colors, nor do they suggest anything about the iPhone 15 Pro Max specs, which are rumored to gain more and faster RAM this time around, in addition to a possible 3nm Apple A17 chipset. Stay tuned for more as word seeps out over the coming weeks and months.