🍎 Apple is beginning production of its next-generation iPad Pro

📺 Reports indicate that the tablet’s displays are now being manufactured by Samsung and LG

📉 Much like last year’s iPad Pro, this year’s model isn’t expected to sell like hotcakes

📐 Apple is rumored to keep the same general design and add the new M5 processor

📅 The next iPad Pro will likely ship in late 2025

Apple is releasing a new iPad Pro this year, according to rumors and leaks we’ve heard over the past few months. Now, ahead of its expected ship date in late 2025, we’re hearing that the tablet has officially entered production.

Both Samsung and LG have kicked off production of the OLED displays for the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, according to a report from ZDNet Korea cited by Digitimes. The two companies will share responsibility for manufacturing both sizes, whereas last year, they only handled one each. The change was likely made to help Apple diversify its production lines for more OLED panels in the future, as the iPad mini and iPad Air are both rumored to adopt the technology by 2027.

The only meaningful update we expect to see in this year’s iPad Pro is the M5 chip, which has yet to debut on any Apple device. The tablet is expected to maintain the same thin design, single rear camera, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Pricing will also likely remain the same.

Because of the lack of upgrades and higher prices across the board, research reports suggest that iPad Pro sales won’t skyrocket this year. The 2024 iPad Pro fell short of many sales forecasts, so it doesn’t seem likely that the 2025 model will do enough to rejuvenate sales growth. Perhaps iPadOS 26 will make it a more compelling tablet thanks to its upgraded multitasking abilities, but who’s to say?

Apple is expected to announce the iPad Pro M5 this October, like it’s done with many iPads in the past. We could also see the next MacBook Pro at the same time, powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max. The devices will come about a month after the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are announced.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.