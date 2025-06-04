(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s iOS 26 is shaping up to be one of the biggest upgrades in iOS history

📲 A new report sheds light on a handful of new features we could see in the update

💬 The list includes iMessage polls, animated artwork on your lock screen, a new CarPlay interface, and more

📅 Apple is expected to announce iOS 26 during its WWDC keynote this Monday

Apple has a lot in store for WWDC 2025, including one of the biggest upgrades in the history of iOS with iOS 26. Apple’s operating system for the iPhone is expected to get a complete redesign, one that’s said to be even bigger than iOS 7. Of course, the system will also get a list of new features, and 9to5Mac is helping to shed light on what those new features are.

According to the publication’s “previously-accurate sources,” Apple will bring polls to iMessage in an update to the Messages app with iOS 26. Other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram have had this feature for years, making it a long-awaited addition to Apple’s messaging platform. Messages will also get updated with real-time translations (likely powered by AI) so that each party can text in their native language.

Apple is also said to be working on animated album cover art for your lock screen in Apple Music. The animated covers in the app only live in Music with iOS 18, but in iOS 26, they’ll make their way to the front of your phone to liven things up.

9to5Mac also says Apple will revamp CarPlay with iOS 26 to adopt the company’s new user interface, which will be full of glass-like effects similar to visionOS. Finally, the report says the Notes app will allow you to export your notes in Markdown, a plain text format.

Other iOS 26 features we’re expecting to see include live translations with AirPods, Apple Intelligence improvements, a new gaming hub that’ll replace Game Center, a redesigned Camera app, a desktop interface when you plug your iPhone into a monitor, and more.

We’ll know everything there is to know about iOS 26 next week during WWDC. Apple’s keynote kicks off Monday, June 9 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.