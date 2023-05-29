The first details of Intel 14th gen processors are finally here at Computex 2023, where The Shortcut is reporting from all this week. Given the fact that AI-powered video from ChatGPT and Balenciaga is all the rage right now, Intel wants to integrate AI into all of the best laptops with its next-generation Meteor Lake processors.

Intel 14th gen processors come with a newly implemented VPU (or virtual processing unit) that powers client-side AI computations. Client side of course means that the AI runs entirely on your device without needing an internet connection.

Now just because Intel’s next-gen chips will come with AI baked in doesn’t mean you going to be able to just generate AI-written documents or AI-rendered videos in a snap – this still requires new software solutions to be developed.

Right now, the most useful and practical application of Intel’s VPU is Windows Studio Effects in Microsoft’s Teams, which gives you more organic-looking blur effects and automatic framing during video calls. Alternatively, we saw a demo of Intel using its new AI functionality to generate impressive AI-generated images from a few keywords like “astronaut on a horse.”

Beyond the AI functionality of Intel 14th gen processors, these new chips also promise next-generation power management to further extend battery life on laptops. Additionally, Intel claims its latest integrated graphics will deliver the same GPU power as discrete graphics cards from its Arc line.

Intel said it is aiming to launch the next-gen of its best CPUs by the end of 2023. Assuming the chip maker keeps to its promise, we’ll see plenty of AI-enabled laptops at the next CES 2024, when the Consumer Electronics Show returns to Las Vegas.

