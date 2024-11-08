(Credit: Signal Space Lab)

🎬 A new game for Meta Quest headset promises to put you in an interactive film

🤔 Human Within is a branching interactive story that changes depending on your actions

🤩 The game features three unique visual styles

👍 The Meta Quest’s library of exclusive games continues to grow

The Meta Quest 3 is slowly becoming the home of some must-play exclusives, offering experiences you won’t find anywhere else, and a new game called Human Within has caught my eye.

The game promises to deliver a branching interactive story where your choices affect the outcomes and ending. That’s nothing new – there are plenty of games on PS5 and Xbox Series X that offer the same sort of gameplay. However, what’s exciting about Human Within is how it merges FMVs (full motion video) with interactive elements and places you right in the action.

The story unfolds using a combination of three distinct visual styles. The first style blends 2D film and 3D graphics together, while other scenes are presented in 360 degree stereo film. Finally, there are 6DoF 3D environments, which should make it feel as though you’re truly part of the game’s story.

I’ve already said that you should buy a Meta Quest 3S instead of a PS5 Pro this Black Friday, specifically because there are genuinely new and exciting experiences available in VR and AR. Human Within looks to be another great example of that, and it’s a far more interesting proposition than the thought of playing a PS5 game with slightly better visuals on PlayStation 5 Pro.

It’s taken me longer than most to appreciate VR – partly because the hardware wasn’t quite up to snuff – but I finally saw the light after my Meta Quest 3S review. It feels like now is the perfect time to jump into virtual and mixed reality, especially as the Meta Quest 3S is just $299.

Human Within releases on January 9, 2025, for the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2. It’s currently 10% off if you pre-order and costs $17.99.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.