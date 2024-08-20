🖥️ The HP Omen 35L gaming PC packs industry-standard parts and cooling

HP has introduced a new Omen 35L gaming PC and it looks like a solid standard desktop tower for DIYers who love to upgrade.

The new HP Omen 35L has been built following all the traditional PC standards including a Micro ATX motherboard and ATX power supply. HP has also thankfully standardized and upgraded the cooling with two 140mm front intake fans and a rear exhaust fan, which should all greatly improve airflow.

(credit: HP)

Users can configure their systems with top-shelf components like an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G or Intel Core i7-14700 CPU with an Nvidia RTX 4090 or AMD Radeon RX 7600 GPU. The HP Omen 35L can also be fully loaded with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and two 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

HP has also introduced its first Omen components including 140mm ARGB case fans, 240mm/360mm ARGB liquid coolers equipped with a 7th gen Astek pump, and 850W/1000W fully-modular ATX power supplies.

HP has also expanded its Omen Gaming Hub software with Google Play Games, which recently entered into a beta release to bring mobile games to PCs. Google Play Games also includes several big PC games like Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, and Rocket League. As a bonus, every Omen 35L also comes with 30,000 survivor packs for Left To Survive.

The HP Omen 35L is available now with Ryzen SKUs starting at $1,299 and Intel Core Ultra SKUs starting at $1,369.

HyperX Alloy Rise 75

Along with its first industry-standard gaming PC, HP has introduced the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 as its first customizable wireless keyboard. It features swappable top plates, key switches, and badges so you can really customize the look and feel of this keyboard. At its core, it’s also a gasket-mounted keyboard so you should feel almost no flex while typing out a paper or hitting the keys during a frantic multiplayer match.

The HyperX Alloy Rise 75 also features 80 hours of battery life with RGB or 1,500 hours without and it has an ambient light sensor to help reduce power usage from the LEDs when it's bright out. Available later this October, the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 will retail for $229.99 and the top plates will cost $49 each.

HyperX QuadCast 2 S & QuadCast 2

Lastly, HP has introduced a new pair of HyperX QuadCast 2 S and QuadCast 2 microphones. This new USB microphone offers an upgraded 24-bit/96kHz fidelity over the previous HyperX QuadCast’s 16-bit/48kHz fidelity. Meanwhile, the HyperX QuadCast 2 S can record an even higher 32-bit/192kHz fidelity.

The HyperX QuadCast 2 S also features way more RGBs with 100 addressable LEDs – letting you customize the color of the microphone on a per-LED basis.

Beyond RGB customization, users can set the microphone for four different recording patterns; cardioid, omnidirectional, bi-directional, and stereo. There’s a dial on the microphone that adjusts gain and volume. Users will also be able to take advantage of AI-powered noise reduction with HyperX NGenuity software on PCs.

The HyperX QuadCast 2 is now available for $149 while the HyperX QuadCast 2 S will release in November for $199.

