Nintendo has made unlocking Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World more difficult than in previous games, and if you want to know how to do it, here's a handy guide.

Usually, unlocking Mirror Mode required you to complete all the Grand Prix cups, which was relatively simple. But for Mario Kart World, there’s the addition of Free Roam, and the new Knockout Tour Rally to consider.

According to a Nintendo newsletter, the mode can be unlocked by completing the following objectives:

"Discover a new way to race! In Free Roam, you'll need ten ? Panels, Peach Medallions and successful P Switch missions, plus every 150cc Cup and Rally completed to unlock this."

To put that into a simple bullet list, here’s how to unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World:

Finish every 150cc Grand Prix Cup

Finish every 150cc Knockout Tour Rally

Find at least 10 Peach Medallions in Free Roam

Find at least 10 Question Mark (?) Panels in Free Roam

Complete at least 10 P-Switch Missions in Free Roam

Complete the Special Cup again after completing the above

It seems that the requirements may be slightly different depending on the player, and may need you to find more Question Mark (?) Panels, Peach Medallions and complete more P-Switch Missions just to make sure.

You'll know that Mirror Mode has unlocked when you complete the game's Special Cup again and a new cutscene plays after the credits. You can also skip the credits and still get the cutscene, before Mirror Mode appears as an additional option alongside the 50cc, 100cc, and 150cc modes.

As well as working in races, you can also get Mirror mode in Mario Kart World's Free Roam. To flip mirror the world, you need to head to Peach Stadium – fast travelling is best as it gets you to the exact location – and follow the track around until you get to a green warp pipe near the top of Peach's Castle.

Drive past the pipe, and you'll be on the roof of Peach's Castle. After dropping down, drive down to the front to find a stained glass window of Peach. Drive into the window and you'll get access to Mirror Mode in Free Roam. To turn it off, either drive into the window again, or leave Free Roam altogether.

