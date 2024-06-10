Apple revealed what’s next for Home and tvOS at WWDC 24, and there’s plenty for Apple TV, AirPods, and those who rely on Apple to control their home devices.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Home and tvOS update from Apple announced at this year’s WWDC.

Apple TV+ InSight

Apple is getting its very own version of Prime Video’s X-Ray mode. It’s called InSight and it will let you find out which actors are in a scene as well as what songs are playing, which you can add to Apple Music.

Enhance Dialogue

Don’t you hate it when action scenes are incredibly loud but dialogue is extremely quiet? Apple is hoping it can fix that common problem with new dialogue enhancement options that use machine learning to work with more receivers and speakers. There are three levels to choose from, so hopefully you can get the balance just right.

Subtitle improvements

If you like to use subtitles or are watching a show with subs, they’ll now be more convenient on Apple TV+. They’ll now automatically appear when you mute a show or skip back in time.

21:9 projector support

If you use a projector for your entertainment needs, Apple announced that 21:9 projectors will soon be supported by Apple TV. That’s great news for AV enthusiasts.

New Apple TV screensavers

Soon, you’ll see new screensavers on Apple TV. You can use your photos, or see stills from movies that Apple TV+ shows. There’s also a Snoopy screensaver, which is sure to be popular.

AirPods Pro improvement

Apple says it’s improving the voice isolation capabilities of the Apple AirPods Pro when you’re taking a call. New gestures to interact with Siri are also coming, allowing you to shake your head or nod to complete actions.

Redesigned Fitness+ app for Apple TV

Apple says it’s redesigned its Fitness+ app to work better on a big screen experience. We’ll have to wait and see what exactly that entails, but expect a new look if you enjoy working out at home.

Personalized spatial audio for gaming

Apple is bringing its personalized spatial audio to games. You’ll soon be able to use your personalized 3D audio when playing the latest games on your iPhone, starting with the next Need for Speed game.

These are just a few of the great updates coming to Apple TV, Home devices, and AirPods, but you can also expect more quality-of-life features like FaceTime live captions, new options for robot vacuums, and more.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.