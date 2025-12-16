(Credit: Team Cherry)

🆕 Team Cherry has announced a new version of the original Hollow Knight for Nintendo Switch 2

📆 It’ll release in 2026 and feature similar upgrades to Silksong, such as higher frame rate modes and higher resolution gameplay

🆓 It’ll be a free upgrade for folks who already own the original game on Nintendo Switch

🙌 The game is also receiving upgrades for its other platforms, including PC

Fans of Hollow Knight hoping for a new Nintendo Switch 2 version just got an early Christmas present from the game’s developer.

According to a recent blog post from Team Cherry, the developer is working on an updated version of the original Hollow Knight for Switch 2 with some exciting upgrades.

“Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch 2 Edition incorporates all the updates and enhancements that Silksong received on the platform: High frame-rate modes, higher resolutions, and many additional graphical effects.”

With this in mind, it seems likely that Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is going to join the list of Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games, especially as Silksong already has 120Hz support.

Team Cherry also mentions that that Hollow Knight for Switch 2 may have a higher resolution – the Switch 2’s screen is 1080p, and the console can output at up to 4K when docked.

The Switch 2 version will have additional graphical effects, too, though it seems unclear as to what these might be.

Folks who already own the original Hollow Knight for the OG Switch will be able to get access to the new Switch 2 version for free when it launches next year, according to the blog post. We don’t know exactly when this is going to be just yet, though.

Team Cherry also announced free DLC for Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has sold an astonishing seven million copies. The new content is nautical-themed and is out early next year.

In line with the upgrades coming to a new Switch 2 version, the game is already receiving updates on its current platforms, with new features and bug fixes, plus the PC branch is working with 16:10 and 21:9 aspect ratios in beta for folks playing on Steam and GOG.

