Almost every Nintendo Direct or Xbox Games Showcase over the last six years has been met with the same question from viewers: "Where is Hollow Knight: Silksong?"

The game was first revealed six years ago and has remained in the shadows ever since. Thankfully, that changed yesterday, as developer Team Cherry finally revealed the game will be available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S on September 4, 2025. But why the delay?

Speaking to Bloomberg, Team Cherry co-founder Ari Gibson spoke about the game's lengthy development, and clarified that there were never any problems behind the scenes.

“We’ve been having fun," said Gibson. "This whole thing is just a vehicle for our creativity anyway. It’s nice to make fun things.

“It was never stuck or anything. It was always progressing. It’s just the case that we’re a small team, and games take a lot of time. There wasn’t any big controversial moment behind it.”

Gibson also explained why the team didn't provide any updates, as they felt it was "just going to sour people on the whole thing”. William Pellen, Team Cherry co-founder, also added that the team “thought we’d go quiet for a year or two, then the game would come out".

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the few Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games and is heading to Xbox Game Pass on day one. The first game sold 15 million copies, and became one of the biggest indie success stories in recent years.

