(Credit: Rockstar Games)

⛔ GTA 6 will not be released on physical discs, meaning players will rely on download codes that are subject to region-locking on PS5

😬 Download codes for PS5 copies may have expiration dates, such as in Japan where codes expire 170 days after November 19, 2026

🌍 Unlike PS5, Xbox download codes are not subject to the same region-locking restrictions, allowing for easier cross-country redemption

😓 These developments, alongside Sony’s plans to abandon physical media by 2028 and recent network outages, highlight ongoing concerns regarding the industry’s shift toward a digital-only future

As we came to learn, GTA 6 isn’t releasing as a physical disc. Instead, each copy includes a download code inside, and it’s since been discovered that PS5 copies are region-locked. That means you can’t import the game from a different country to your platform account, even though the PlayStation 5 is region-free.

To make matters worse, the download codes even expire in Japan after 170 days from the issuance date, which is November 19, 2026.

In a statement on Rockstar Games’ support website, it says: “The digital download code for Grand Theft Auto VI works differently depending on the platform and country of purchase. It is recommended that you buy and play from a retailer that is in the country of your platform account to avoid potential activation problems,”

Interestingly, Xbox download codes won’t be subject to the same restrictions, which means you should technically be able to purchase an EU code in the UK and redeem the game without issue.

The news of GTA 6 not coming on a physical disc was followed by Sony announcing it was also ditching the physical format in January 2028, which has been extremely controversial with fans, to say the least.

In the last few days, both Sony’s PlayStation Network and Xbox have suffered major outages, leaving fans unable to play games they own. It’s not the best look with both companies pushing more for a digital future.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available for pre-order now for $79.99 – $10 more than the standard price. An Ultimate Edition is also available for $99.99 and is digital only. We’re still yet to see actual gameplay footage of GTA 6 in action, despite the game’s launch only being a few months away.

Up next: GTA 6 trailer 3: when could Rockstar’s next teaser drop?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.