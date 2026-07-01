💿 Sony will discontinue physical game disc production for all new PlayStation titles starting January 2028

🤔 Existing games released before the cutoff date remain unaffected by this transition

👎 The move aligns with growing consumer preference for digital media, though it has sparked concerns regarding game preservation

🤷‍♂️ This decision signals a broader industry shift, likely impacting future console hardware designs, such as the rumored PS6

Sony has announced that physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. After this date, any new games released will be available on the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.

Sony said that the transition will have no impact on games that have already been released, or will be released, prior to January 2028.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony’s Sid Shuman said: “This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.

“We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store. We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support.”

The creep towards digital-only content on consoles has been coming. Sony released the PS5 Pro without a disc drive, and we’ve seen digital editions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, to stop disc production during the generation is a huge surprise, and one that is bound to be extremely divisive.

The knock-on effect of ditching discs

It also all but confirms that the PS6 will not have a disc drive when it eventually launches. It could feature a modular design that allows a disc drive to be attached, but if Sony is already ceasing disc production during the PS5’s lifecycle, the Japanese giant may drop the disc drive for good.

While it’s true that many gamers now play their games digitally, there’s still a passionate audience who prefer to buy their games physically, especially for preservationists. Digital games can disappear from storefronts, making them inaccessible. We’ve seen this happen countless times, and the shady practice has spurred action in the form of the Stop Killing Games movement.

Case in point: Sony has also just announced that it is closing the PS3 and PS Vita stores, which means games that were only released digitally will be essentially gone for good.

The used game market is also all but dead, as you can’t trade digital codes, nor can you resell a digital game once it’s been redeemed. The knock-on effect is bigger than most people realize.

Sadly, the digital push is now in full swing, with even GTA 6 physical copies only containing a download code inside, with no disc version planned.

Up next: GTA 6 won’t hit 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to tech experts – but what about PS5 Pro?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.