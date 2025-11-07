(Credit: Rockstar Games)

📆 GTA 6 has been delayed again, with its release now set for November 19, 2026

🙇‍♂️ Rockstar apologized for the delay, stating it will allow for a more polished game

🤔 The delay follows months of speculation, despite prior assurances from Take-Two’s CEO

🔫 GTA 6 is highly anticipated, set in Vice City, and will feature the series’ first female playable character, Lucia

Rockstar has announced GTA 6 has been delayed yet again, this time until November 19, 2026.

It means the game’s release date is now over a year away, as it was previously pushed back to May 26, 2026.

In a statement addressing the delay, Rockstar said:

“Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The delay comes after months of speculation that GTA 6 would slip even further into 2026, but despite assurances from Take-Two’s CEO, it looks like those rumors were indeed true.

Speaking to CNBC about GTA 6’s release date, Zelnick said:

“My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously,” Zelnick said. “We try not to pump expectations. Rockstar’s whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still beat them. I know that’s their goal. I know it’s going to be an amazing game.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most-anticipated video game of all time and is likely to break all sorts of records when it eventually releases. Like previous games in the series, GTA 6 should set a new standard for open-world titles, and the trailers we’ve seen have set an exciting precedent.

GTA 6 takes place in a fictional version of Miami called Vice City, and features two playable protagonists, Lucia and Jason. It’s the first time the series has featured a female playable character.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.