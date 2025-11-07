(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🤞 GTA 6’s delay has disappointed gamers, but GTA 5 might be returning to PS Plus soon

🔜 Dealabs, a reliable source, suggests GTA 5 will be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers through the Game Catalog

😓 It will not be one of December’s free PS Plus games

📆 The Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, with ray tracing and improved performance, is expected to return around November 18

Gamers are still recovering from the disappointing news of GTA 6’s delay, but thankfully there is one Grand Theft Auto game releasing soon. Albeit one you’ve undoubtedly played before.

Yes, GTA 5, Rockstar Games’ ever-green title that has sold a bazillion copies and released across multiple generations of consoles, is rumored to be returning to PS Plus soon.

According to Dealabs, which has a fantastic track record when it comes to upcoming releases, GTA 5 will be available to PS Plus subscribers on the Extra and Premium tiers as part of the Game Catalog. Sadly, that means it won’t be given away as part of December’s free PS Plus games.

The game could make its comeback on November 18 after it was removed from the service around the middle of last year, and it will likely be the Enhanced Edition of the game that features ray tracing and improved performance.

If you still haven’t played GTA 5, the game is over a decade old and released on PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, you’ll have another chance to correct the record. It probably won’t make the wait for GTA 6 any easier, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in Los Santos, and especially in the game’s GTA Online mode.

