(Credit: Rockstar Games)

📅 GTA 6 has been confirmed for release on November 19, 2026

😮 In the meantime, Rockstar is offering a free upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One players to the enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA 5, starting June 18

👏 These upgrades include technical improvements and simplified migration of Story Mode and Online progress

📈 The initiative aims to expand the console install base on current-gen hardware, strategically positioning more players for the upcoming GTA 6 launch

Millions of eager gamers are patiently waiting for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, a release date that’s been confirmed once again by publisher Take-Two’s CEO in rather bizarre fashion.

However, for those who are still playing GTA 5 on PS4 and Xbox One and didn’t purchase the new and shinier version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, their patience has paid off.

In a blog post, Rockstar shared that is offering existing PS4 and Xbox One GTA 5 players a free upgrade from tomorrow, June 18, so players can “enjoy the best versions of GTA V and GTA Online”.

As Rockstar highlights, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release of GTA 5 features “vast technical improvements, easy migration of your Story Mode and Online progress”.

PC players can also enjoy PC-only features like ray traced ambient occlusion and global illumination by upgrading from Legacy to Enhanced for free.

While it may seem like the move is merely a generous gesture on Rockstar’s part, there’s clearly more to it.

Ahead of GTA 6’s launch,‌ Rockstar will want as many people as possible playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S to maximize sales. After all, the larger the install base is for those consoles, the more chances there are to sell a copy of GTA 6.

With the game only launching on Sony and Microsoft’s consoles, and a PC release at least one year or more away, the free GTA 5 upgrade could push more people to upgrade from their aging PS4 and Xbox One consoles. It’s a calculated loss that GTA 6’s publisher will be happy to take.

With November 19 rapidly approaching, we’re still waiting for a GTA 6 pre-order date and to find out more about an inevitable GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. For now, we’ll have to stick with GTA 5 for a little while longer.

Up next: Steam Machine release date inches ever closer as benchmarks leak – here’s how it compares to PS5

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.