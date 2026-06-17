GTA 5 players on PS4 and Xbox One just got a free upgrade – but not to GTA 6, of course
Rockstar is feeling pretty generous in the run-up to Grand Theft Auto 6
📅 GTA 6 has been confirmed for release on November 19, 2026
😮 In the meantime, Rockstar is offering a free upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One players to the enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA 5, starting June 18
👏 These upgrades include technical improvements and simplified migration of Story Mode and Online progress
📈 The initiative aims to expand the console install base on current-gen hardware, strategically positioning more players for the upcoming GTA 6 launch
Millions of eager gamers are patiently waiting for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, a release date that’s been confirmed once again by publisher Take-Two’s CEO in rather bizarre fashion.
🚨 Want a GTA 6 pre-order alert? The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication and the No.1 consumer tech site on Substack. To receive our newsletter, access paid content, and help support our work, consider becoming a subscriber 🙏
However, for those who are still playing GTA 5 on PS4 and Xbox One and didn’t purchase the new and shinier version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, their patience has paid off.
In a blog post, Rockstar shared that is offering existing PS4 and Xbox One GTA 5 players a free upgrade from tomorrow, June 18, so players can “enjoy the best versions of GTA V and GTA Online”.
As Rockstar highlights, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release of GTA 5 features “vast technical improvements, easy migration of your Story Mode and Online progress”.
PC players can also enjoy PC-only features like ray traced ambient occlusion and global illumination by upgrading from Legacy to Enhanced for free.
While it may seem like the move is merely a generous gesture on Rockstar’s part, there’s clearly more to it.
Ahead of GTA 6’s launch, Rockstar will want as many people as possible playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S to maximize sales. After all, the larger the install base is for those consoles, the more chances there are to sell a copy of GTA 6.
With the game only launching on Sony and Microsoft’s consoles, and a PC release at least one year or more away, the free GTA 5 upgrade could push more people to upgrade from their aging PS4 and Xbox One consoles. It’s a calculated loss that GTA 6’s publisher will be happy to take.
With November 19 rapidly approaching, we’re still waiting for a GTA 6 pre-order date and to find out more about an inevitable GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. For now, we’ll have to stick with GTA 5 for a little while longer.
Up next: Steam Machine release date inches ever closer as benchmarks leak – here’s how it compares to PS5
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.