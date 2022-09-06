➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: the Google event

🚀 Next Google hardware launch event is Thursday, October 6 at 10am ET

📱 Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be revealed in full

⌚ But the long-in-development Google Pixel Watch will steal the show

📆 Google’s first foldable phone isn’t expected until March 2023

The Google Pixel 7 launch event is set for Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10am ET, and it won’t be limited for the company’s two new Android phones, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel Watch release date was promised for ‘this fall’ at Google IO 2022 back in May, meaning we’ll finally see Google’s smartwatch, too.

October 6 marks Google’s first in-person event in two years for media (it’ll be live streamed for everyone else, don’t worry), and the invite was sent out about 24 hours in advance of Apple’s iPhone 14 ‘Far Out’ launch event (very strategic, Google).

By the time we’re seated at Google’s launch event, we’ll have had three weeks of hands-on time with the four new iPhone models, including the iPhonr 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max (the iPhone 14 release date is expected to be September 13).

Google Pixel Watch will steal the show

The Google Pixel Watch will be the real show stealer at the Made By Google event for two reasons. First, a bunch of Google-made WearOS smartwatch prototypes have been in development for years and it feels long overdue.

I recall during my LG Watch Sport review and testing process how it was made in such close collaboration with the Google team that my briefings were with Google, not the LG team. But it didn’t use the Google name in the end. So many false starts.

Second, it’s a fancy-looking circular watch that will land just after the Apple Watch 8 release date. With many of the notable upgrades going to the Apple Watch Pro (likely to be a lot more expensive), the Pixel Watch may prove to win some converts come October 6 by striking a middle ground.