(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google’s next mid-range Pixel smartphone might be right around the corner

📆 The Pixel 10a is reportedly launching in mid-February

👀 That’s about a month earlier than when the Pixel 9a launched last year

⚙️ It’s expected to remain largely similar to the previous model

🍓 It could also come in a new “Berry” color

Google is just about to introduce a new Pixel phone, according to rumors. Famous leaker Roland Quandt shared to social media that the Pixel 10a will be released in mid-February, which is about a month earlier than when the Pixel 9a launched last year. Google used to release Pixel A-series phones in May, but has recently crept the release date up on the calendar over the past few years, and the Pixel 10a could be the one to be released the earliest.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

Quandt also shared some extra details on the Pixel 10a specs, mentioning that it’ll likely ship with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The design and screen size will likely remain the same as last year, as per a render shared by Android Headlines. The display will measure 6.3 inches and come with a 120Hz refresh rate, there’ll be 8GB of RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery. The Tensor G4 chip is also expected to remain, skipping an upgrade to the newer Tensor G5 that debuted in the Pixel 10 series last year.

In addition, rumor has it that a new color could come to the Pixel 10 lineup: “Berry,” which is the same color Google’s most recent Nest Cam is available in. It’ll be in addition to Obsidian and Fog, an off-white color.

It’s unclear how much the Pixel 10a will cost. The Pixel 9a launched at $499 for 128GB and $599 for 256GB, and since we haven’t heard anything about a price change yet, it seems safe to assume Google will keep those price points around.

We’ll keep you posted once we find out for sure when the Pixel 10a drops.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.