If you’re sad that Stranger Things has ended on Netflix, then a new collaboration between Samsung and Netflix is giving you the chance to celebrate the show’s final season.

Users of Samsung Galaxy devices in 186 countries can download exclusive Stranger Things themes and wallpapers via the Galaxy Store.

They’re available at no extra cost simply by downloading or launching the Netflix app, and then grabbing them from the Galaxy Store, making it dead easy to get hold of them if you want to spruce up your phone or tablet.

It’s hard to believe that Stranger Things has been on our screens for a virtual decade, and it’s easily been one of the most popular shows in the world in that time.

When the first part of Season 5 was released back in November, the show ranked No. 1 in 91 countries and recorded nearly 60 million views in its first five days, making it the strongest opening performance for an English-language series on Netflix to date.

It also became the first series in Netflix history to place all five seasons in the Global Top 10 at the same time, holding that record for five consecutive weeks, according to Samsung’s press release.

Samsung’s Stranger Things-themed content includes a new theme and five wallpapers with live-action characters and settings from the show, including Hawkins and the Upside Down. It’s all available from now through February 22.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung and Netflix have collaborated in recent times, either, with both KPop Demon Hunters and on Season 4 of Stranger Things getting similar treatment.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.